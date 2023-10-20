Gurugram: 20-yr-old man who had come to watch Ramlila shot dead after altercation

A 20-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two men following an altercation over an unknown issue behind a Ramlila pandal in Gurugram sector 6 area around 12:30am on Friday, police said.

The exact reason behind the altercation and murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

The exact reason behind the altercation and murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Ashish Kumar who worked as an assistant with a DJ operator in Gurugram.

Kumar had gone to watch Ramlila with his friend, Karan Kumar, when the altercation with the two persons turned ugly and one of them shot Kumar dead, police said.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said that a few persons are being questioned in the case.

“The police team took the injured to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He informed the family members and questioned a few people present at the spot,” he said.

Dahiya said they have identified the suspects, and they are on the run.

“We have formed two teams to arrest them,” he said.

A case has been registered against two men under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act at the city police station.

Suraj Singh, uncle of the deceased, said that his nephew had gone to watch Ramlila with his friend Karan on Thursday night.

Around 1am, he received information that Ashish had been shot.

“After reaching the hospital, Ashish’s friends Karan and Dheeraj told me that he was shot dead by two men after an altercation broke out between them,” he said.

