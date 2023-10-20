News / Cities / Delhi News / 19-year-old man found murdered with stab wounds in his body in Delhi: Police

19-year-old man found murdered with stab wounds in his body in Delhi: Police

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Oct 20, 2023 09:43 AM IST

The exact motive behind the murder and the identity of the killer could not be ascertained, police said, and added that they were looking into the case from personal enmity, robbery attempt angles

A 19-year-old man was found murdered with multiple stab wounds around his neck, left hand and abdomen inside a park closer to Lotus Temple in Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased was a native of Dholpur in Rajasthan. (Representative file image)
The deceased was a native of Dholpur in Rajasthan. (Representative file image)

The deceased was a native of Dholpur in Rajasthan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He had come to Delhi from his hometown a month ago and was living in south Delhi’s Garhi area with his father, police said.

A case of murder was registered at the Amar Colony police station.

Also Read: Priest found murdered in Nawabganj; probe on

The exact motive behind the murder and the identity of the killer could not be ascertained till late Thursday night, police said, and added that they were looking into the murder case from personal enmity, sudden provocation, and robbery attempt angles.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that on Thursday around 10:30am, the Amar Colony police station received a call about a man who was lying injured and unconscious inside a park near the Lotus Temple. A police team reached the park and found that the deceased, aged around 19, was stabbed in his neck, left hand and abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

During the inspection of the crime scene, DCP Deo said a mobile phone was found lying near the body.

The family members were informed about the incident.

The police said they were scanning CCTV cameras and probing the matter.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out