A 27-year-old driver working for a private security firm suffered severe fractures to both legs after a group of men allegedly rammed his motorcycle with their car and assaulted him with a metal rod near an intersection on The Leopard Trail Road in Sector 76, close to SGV Tower, on Saturday evening, police said on Tuesday.

Gurugram: 27-yr-old driver beaten with rod, both legs fractured in road rage

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The victim, identified as Gourav, a resident of Hasanpur village, was returning home from his workplace in Sector 76 around 7.15 pm when the car allegedly intercepted him. In his complaint, Gourav alleged that the car deliberately rammed his motorcycle’s front wheel, forcing him to stop.

Four men then allegedly stepped out and cornered him. While three suspects pinned him down, the fourth, whom Gourav recognised as a youth from his village, allegedly repeatedly struck his legs with a metal rod, breaking both bones. The assailants also threatened to kill him before fleeing, police said, citing the complaint.

Gourav’s father and uncle reached the spot and took him to a private hospital in Badshahpur. Police reached the hospital on Sunday after receiving his medico-legal report (MLR), but doctors declared him unfit to give a statement. His statement was recorded on Monday after he was declared medically fit.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Monday under sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126(3) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Monday under sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126(3) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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Police are tracking the car’s registration number and searching for the prime suspect and his accomplices.