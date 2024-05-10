Gurugram: 28-year-old held for extortion bid on businessman

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending threat messages to a businessman in Sector 50 in a bid to extort him of ₹50 lakh, police said on Thursday. A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending threat messages to a businessman in Sector 50 in a bid to extort him of ₹ 50 lakh in Gurugram. (Representational Image)

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Sabirul, of Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal, who drove a car for an electric cab aggregator and lived in Sector 84.

According to police, Sabirul was a gambling addict and was in a debt of ₹2.5 lakh, due to which he conspired to extort the businessman, who owns a supply chain of automobile parts in Delhi-NCR. The suspect is alleged to have used the name of a dreaded gangster in SMSes sent to the businessman on May 3, police said.

After the businessman filed a police complaint on Tuesday, an FIR was filed and police arrested the suspect within hours, officers said.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect was arrested by crime branch team of Sector 31 from Jaimal Chowk in Sector 84.

“Sabirul was a gambling addict and wanted to get rid of his debt. He was earlier a bus driver and used to purchase spare parts from the businessman’s shop in the city. Sabirul knew that he was rich and managed to get his phone number,” he said.

Dahiya said he threatened to kill the businessman’s family if he failed to pay up. “His police remand ended on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody after being produced in court,” he said.