A 72-year-old man died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train near Daultabad flyover in Gurugram on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the victim was an assistant general manager of a public sector bank in Delhi and lived in Sushant Lok-I in Sector 43.

According to police, the victim was an assistant general manager of a public sector bank in Delhi and lived in Sushant Lok-I in Sector 43.

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Inspector Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Gurugram government railway police station, said that the victim was suffering from various health issues for the last two years.

“A suicide note was recovered in which the man stated that he was mentally exhausted due to his cardiac and other ailments and no one was responsible for his death,” he said.

“He left home at 12.30 am after telling his wife that he was going for a night walk. He came to Daultabad,” he said.

Kumar said locals and the loco-pilot later alerted the authorities at the Gurugram railway station, following which police reached the spot and found the body by 2 am.

Investigators said that his family members were alerted about the incident and no foul play was alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at the GRP station, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at the GRP station, police said. {{/usCountry}}