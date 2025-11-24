Gurugram adopts acquisition model used by Delhi, Chennai metros for new routes

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited has finalised a new land acquisition policy to ensure faster procurement of land and quicker compensation payouts for the first and second phases of the Gurugram metro project, senior officials said. Modelled on frameworks used by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the policy is expected to be notified by the department of town and country planning within the next few days. Survey by RITES identifies affected homes, shops and community assets as GMRL moves to secure land near key nodes including the Sector 33 depot area. (HT Archive)

A senior GMRL official said the new framework will streamline negotiations and reduce delays. “Under the new land acquisition policy, a committee will be formed under the deputy commissioner, Gurugram and it will include officers from GMRL, district administration, revenue department, MCG and GMDA. This committee will negotiate the price of land and property with the owners directly and it will follow the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013,” the official said. The policy, he added, will create a legal pathway for GMRL to acquire land in Gurugram and Haryana.

According to the official, compensation rates offered will exceed the amounts mandated under the Act. Properties allotted by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and other agencies along the alignment have already been identified for negotiated acquisition. “A key element of the policy is that fair compensation would be paid to the owners but there is no option for offering alternative plots. The committee will hold direct negotiations with the owners,” he said.

In addition to parcels along the alignment, GMRL will acquire 0.6 hectares in Sector 33 next to the proposed metro depot, where around 100 labour rooms have been built by a private owner.

A social impact assessment conducted by Railway India Technical and Engineering Service found that 210 structures will be affected. Of these, 14 are owned by title holders, eight are occupied houses and 24 are shops. The survey identified 138 non title holders, one trust property, 52 government owned properties, one religious trust property and four community owned structures.0

The Gurugram metro will include stations at Millennium City Centre, Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Village Basai, Sector 9, Sector 101, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Railway Station, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Phase 5 and DLF Cyber City.