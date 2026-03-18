Gurugram, The district administration has warned of strict action against builders for failing to carry out repair works as per structural audit reports within the stipulated time, an official said on Tuesday. Gurugram authorities to take strict action against erring builders over delay in audit work

The issue came up at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar with builder representatives and Residents Welfare Associations from 15 societies covered under the first phase of the structural audit process.

It was noted that while structural audits have been completed in several societies, repair and improvement works recommended in the reports have not been undertaken within the prescribed timeline, according to an official statement.

The deputy commissioner directed District Town Planner Amit Madholia to initiate necessary administrative action against builders who fail to begin the work within the next 15 days.

"In societies where work is pending, the concerned builders should begin repair work immediately and complete it within the stipulated time frame. For societies where structural audits have been completed, final reports should be issued promptly by empanelled agencies," he said.

He also directed that in cases where visual inspection and non-destructive test reports have been received but work has not started, repair work should commence immediately.

Builders were asked to expedite work in societies where progress was found to be slow, while empanelled structural auditors were told to carry out regular monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion.

During the meeting, some RWA representatives sought permission to undertake repair work on their own, which was allowed subject to adherence to prescribed standards and procedures, the statement said.

The deputy commissioner said the administration is committed to ensuring safety of residents and stressed that structural audits are a key measure for building safety requiring participation of all stakeholders.

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