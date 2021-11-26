Gurugram civic body allocates land in Sector 70 to set up waste transfer station

With an aim to enhance waste segregation and reduce the load at Bandhwari landfill, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has allocated land in Sector 70 to its waste concessionaire Ecogreen in ward 25 for setting up a waste transfer station that will help segregate waste coming from the areas falling under Zone 4 , said civic officials on Thursday.

A waste transfer station is a centre where a large amount of waste is segregated -- both with machines and manually -- and recyclable items, such as bottles, plastics, batteries, glass, wood, are recovered. The recyclable items are sent to authorised recyclers while the remaining is sent to Bandhwari landfill.

A waste transfer station helps bring down the total waste load that is sent to the landfill by 20-25%. Each transfer station has the capacity to segregate around 120 tonnes of waste daily.

The MCG has waste transfer stations at Atul Kataria Chowk, Beriwala Bagh, Sushant Lok 1 but does not have one in Zone 4.

Areas falling on the left side of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) after Vatika Chowk, such as sectors 66 to 76, Badshahpur, and Darbaripur, come under ward 25. Besides these, areas such as South City 2, sectors 30, 31, 32, 51, Nirvana Country fall under Zone 4.

With the municipal corporation taking only segregated waste from residents since November 11, setting up another waste transfer station is expected to further reduce the load on the overburdened Bandhwari landfill.

“We will be initiating the takeover (of the land) from next month and start setting up the infrastructure. While the centre will be used for segregation, Ecogreen is also in the process of sensitising residents about the need for waste segregation in their households, the success of which will do away with the need for such waste transfer stations in future,” said Sanjeev Sharma, official spokesperson of Ecogreen.

“Waste segregation is not only an important step for reducing garbage load but also shows us ways of how we can generate wealth out of the waste we produce -- either by recycling or converting organic matter into compost. The allocation of land for a new waste transfer station in zone 4 is just another step towards this cause. This will help decentralise and streamline the waste management system and reduce the total garbage load carried to the Bandhwari landfill,” said Dr Vaishali Sharma, additional commissioner, MCG.

