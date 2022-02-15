Gurugram: Civic body to repair, reconstruct arterial roads linking key stretches

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will reconstruct as well as repair portions of arterial roads in Sector 52 connecting key stretches such as Golf Course Road (GCR), Golf Course Extension Road (GCER), Vikas Marg, Ambedkar Road, Artemis Road. The MCG, in its finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting on Monday, approved a budget and gave administrative approval of ₹2.33 crore for this project.

Sector 52 was under the jurisdiction of the cash-strapped Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and was transferred to the MCG in 2018. A spot check by HT showed that almost all stretches in this sector are ridden with potholes. The stretches were last repaired in the late 2000s, said officials.

“In the administrative approval, F&CC has to determine whether the estimates for the project are accurate and that there is a genuine need for such work. Following the approval, the tendering process will commence, and a contractor will be finalised for the project. Then the allotted tender will be put forward before the F&CC for final approval in the next meeting,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

The official quoted above also said that provided the F&CC approves the allotment of tender, work on Sector 52 roads will commence from April and the stretches will be repaired and built afresh wherever needed with ready mix concrete (RMC).

“One by one, the MCG is fixing amenities in all HSVP sectors that were transferred to the civic body. With the urbanisation of areas, especially along GCER, the roads in Sector 52 need to be well-laid to help commuters avoid congestion,” said an official of the engineering wing.

During the meeting, mayor Madhu Azad also directed the MCG’s engineering wing to reassess all projects approved by the F&CC following complaints of poor quality of construction by councillors and residents.

“I directed MCG chief engineer Thakur Lal Sharma to inspect, check the quality of, and collect samples of all development works allotted by the committee since its formation in early 2018. I myself will inspect all such spots. If the quality is compromised by any agency, action will be taken against them,” said Azad.

The mayor also said that compromise with quality in development works will not be tolerated in any circumstances, and directions have been issued to all civic officials to complete all development works within stipulated timeframes.

In Monday’s meeting, F&CC gave its administrative approval to 10 developmental projects, and approved the tender allotment of five developmental projects. Among the important projects were providing and laying a new sewer line from Badshahpur drain to Umang Bharadwaj Chowk for ₹1.7 crore, constructing footpaths in South City 2 for ₹1.41 crore, and constructing new box-type stormwater drains and a revenue road linking Bhondsi village pond to the main road for ₹1.91 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON