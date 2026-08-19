Gurugram cops search for men seen blocking Dwarka E-way in viral I-Day video

Gurugram Police have taken cognisance of a viral video showing youths allegedly performing dangerous stunts, blocking traffic and waving the Indian flag on the Dwarka Expressway, police said Tuesday.

The footage reportedly shows a convoy including a black Mahindra Thar stopping on the busy expressway while a man waves the tricolour. (Screengrab)

The video, reportedly recorded by the youths and later uploaded on social media, shows a convoy of cars, including a black Mahindra Thar, stopping on the busy expressway. Some occupants are seen hanging from moving vehicles and leaning out of doors, while others sit on car roofs. The vehicles allegedly blocked traffic, causing congestion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A man is seen climbing onto the Thar and waving the tricolour in the middle of the road. The footage has drawn criticism on social media, with users demanding action. Police said their social media monitoring team took cognisance of the video after it surfaced online. Vehicle registration numbers are being verified to identify those involved.

Police said they are verifying vehicle registration numbers to identify the owners and individuals involved before taking appropriate action. (Screengrab)

Police officials said the incident appeared to involve dangerous driving, obstruction of a public road and multiple traffic violations. Appropriate action would be taken once the vehicles and individuals involved are identified.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} No case had been registered in connection with the incident till the time of publication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No case had been registered in connection with the incident till the time of publication. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, told HT, “We are trying to identify the vehicles and the owners. Appropriate action will be taken against the individuals.”