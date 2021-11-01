Gurugram crime: Man assaulted for telling resident not to consume liquor in common area

A 48-year-old man was assaulted by a resident and his family members at Vipul Greens society in Sector 48, where he was a visitor, as an argument over consuming liquor on a dance floor located in the open on Saturday night turned violent, the police said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, identified as Ravinder Kumar Sharma, a resident of Sector 7 received five stitches and is currently recovering at a private hospital.

A case was registered under sections 147 (riot),149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

Sharma said that he was visiting the Vipul Greens society to take care of his sister’s children as she and her husband had to go away due to a death in their family.

“There was Diwali mela organised in the society; my wife and I took all the children to the mela for dinner. Around 7.45pm, one of the residents entered the dance floor holding a beer bottle. There were women and children who were also at the spot and they felt uneasy, following which I requested him not to carry liquor bottle in the open area,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the resident allegedly took offence and threatened Sharma’s life, following which Sharma left the spot and requested the security guards to ensure that the resident did not consume liquor in the open.

According to the police, the resident’s mother dialled Sharma on the intercom and asked him to meet them near the lobby. As soon as Sharma stepped out of the elevator, he was hit with a sharp object and assaulted by the resident, his father and other accomplices, the police said. As Sharma collapsed, the attackers fled the spot.

Aman Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that they received a call from members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA), who informed them that a person was injured and was being taken to a private hospital as he was bleeding profusely. “A team was sent to the society and the private hospital, but the victim was not in a state to record his statement. Later, we recorded statements of RWA members, security guards and others, and registered a case against the resident of Vipul Greens, his father, mother and four others,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}