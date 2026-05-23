Gurugram district administration issued an advisory against bureaucratic interference in official transfers on Friday.

Gurugram DC flags interference in transfers, issues advisory to officials

In the advisory, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh directed city magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, revenue and panchayat officers to ensure strict compliance with the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees’ Conduct) Rules across all government departments.

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According to the advisory released on social media on Friday, the DC noted that some employees were trying to “influence matters related to their transfer or posting” by approaching public representatives and senior officers outside the prescribed administrative procedure.

“Such conduct is improper and adversely impacts administrative discipline, transparency, and fairness in public service,” the advisory said.

The advisory mentioned key provisions under the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees’ Conduct) Rules. Under Rule 4(1), public servants are required to maintain absolute integrity, devotion to duty, and proper conduct. Rule 5 treats such acts prejudicial to departmental discipline as misconduct; while Rule 26 prohibits employees from using political or external influence to pursue service-related interests, including transfers and postings.

A district administration spokesperson said it came to light that some employees were trying to use recommendations or unofficial channels for transfer or posting related matters. “The employees should submit their grievances or representations only through proper channels. Any employee found violating these instructions shall be liable for disciplinary action under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules and other applicable instructions,” the spokesperson said.