Rain havoc: Gurugram schools to remain shut today

In the wake of incessant rainfall in Gurugram, the district administration has advised all corporate offices and private institutions to ask their employees to work from home on Monday. It also said that all schools in Gurugram will remain closed on Monday due to the inclement weather.

Gurugram received its highest rainfall since July 25, 1982, when the city received 169.9mm of rain. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

Issuing an order on Sunday, the administration said that due to incessant rainfall and waterlogged roads, commuting is extremely difficult. Hence, schools will remain closed on Monday for students’ safety.

According to data from the district administration, Gurugram received 150mm rainfall till 4.30pm on Sunday.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that since Saturday morning, the district has experienced heavy and continuous rainfall and there is heavy rain forecast for Monday as well.

Yadav said it is essential to exercise caution and minimise travel as waterlogging can disrupt the smooth flow of traffic and pose risks to public safety.

“In consideration of the aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Monday so that traffic congestion can be avoided, and repair/ restoration of civic amenities can be carried out smoothly by the government agencies,” Yadav said.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram received its highest rainfall since July 25, 1982, when the city received 169.9mm of rain.

