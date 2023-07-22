Gurugram: The Gurugram district fire department received six fire tenders from the Haryana directorate of fire services on Friday, taking its current fleet strength to 63, officials said.

Gurugram fire department receives six new tenders

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said two fire tenders will be stationed at Sector 37 fire station and one each will be sent to Sector 29, Sohna, Pataudi and Udyog Vihar fire stations.

The last time the fire department added new fire tenders to its fleet was in April last year, when eight fire tenders were supplied by the directorate of fire services, officials added.

As per officials, the fire department has come under the department of revenue and disaster management who are currently managing seven fire stations across the city. Earlier, it used to be under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire and Emergency Services, said they have a strength of 250 personnel for the first time, including seven fire officers who are managing the seven fire stations in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yashpal Yadav, director of urban local bodies, inaugurated the fire tenders at the Sector 29 fire station and interacted with fire station officers of all the districts through a video conference. “I have directed my officers to settle all pending cases related to approval of the firefighting scheme, fire safety certificates and renewal of fire safety certificates within the time limit set by the government so that the common man does not face any problem,” he said.

Yadav said, “We are expecting hydraulic fire tenders by the end of this year. They are needed as the number of high-rises is growing and the department at times has to be dependent on private companies for any emergency,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire department has a requirement for more tenders, especially for covering areas in the new sectors near Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road, and Sohna Road, some of which are around 10-15kms away from the nearest fire station, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail