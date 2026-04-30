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Gurugram: Former NSG commando shot dead in 'revenge' killing

Gurugram: Former NSG commando shot dead in 'revenge' killing

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 03:42 pm IST
PTI |
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A former NSG commando out on parole was shot dead in Kasan village under the Manesar police station area on Thursday morning in an apparent revenge killing, police said.

A national security guard (NSG) personnel walks past a forensic van that stands stationed near the exit of the Lal Qila metro station, where the explosion on Monday claimed at least 10 lives, and injured several others.(Representative Image/Naveen Sharma/ANI)

The deceased, identified as Sundar Fauji , was released on parole last month in connection with the murder of a former sarpanch, Bahadur Chauhan, in 2018.

According to police, Fauji was out on a morning walk when the former sarpanch's son, Rohan, and his close aide waylaid him near a market around 8.30 am, pulled out their pistols and shot him dead.

Eyewitnesses said that around five rounds were fired, adding that the accused immediately fled the scene while brandishing their weapons.

After the incident, the police reached the spot and rushed Fauji to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

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