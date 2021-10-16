Gurugram: Fresh policy to give power connections in private colonies, says Khattar

The Haryana government will come up with a fresh policy to provide electricity connections to homebuyers in 16 private colonies in Gurugram, where the power distribution company -- Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) -- had stopped issuing power connections on July 2 this year after the developers did not build the requisite power infrastructure after repeated notices since 2013.

The development came as Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday chaired the monthly grievance committee meeting at Apparel House in Gurugram Sector 44. CM Khattar also said the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) have been directed to fix a timeline for transferring 14 private colonies under the corporation for maintenance and upkeep.

The state government will come up with a new policy soon to ensure that fresh power connections are being issued to consumers in 16 colonies where the DHBVN has put a ban, said CM Khattar. “On the issuance of new electricity connections, it has been decided during the meeting that a fresh policy to issue the connections will be formed soon. New connections will be issued to consumers who have already paid the development charge, and those who are yet to pay it. The issue will be resolved once the new policy is in place,” said the CM.

The DHBVN had stopped issuing new and temporary electricity connections in these 16 colonies because, despite repeated notices, the developers had neither paid the dues nor set up the requisite infrastructure, said DHBVN officials.

According to the information shared by the authorities, colonies where new power connections are not being issued are Sushant Lok phases 1, 2 and 3; South City 1 and 2; Palam Vihar, Malibu Towne, Ardee City, Mayfield Garden, Uppal Southend, Sun City, Vipul World, Saraswati Kunj.

CM Khattar also said that consumers in these colonies will be grouped in three separate categories and the new policy, specifically designed for these issues, is on the anvil. “In case, the consumers have deposited external development charges (EDCs) to the developers, this money will be taken from the builders and electricity connections will be issued to the consumers. In case, the EDCs are yet to be paid, they can directly pay it to the government for the issuance of new electricity connections. The consumers will be given relief soon,” the CM added.

For accelerating the transfer of private colonies to the MCG, the CM said, the MCG and the DTCP have been directed to conduct surveys to assess deficit infrastructure and prepare estimates and issue the same to 14 developers, whose colonies are to be transferred. “Timelines will be prepared to ensure that colony transfer takes place according to the plan. The district town planner will take all the responsibilities to complete the infrastructure,” said CM Khattar, adding that authorities have issued directions to the officials concerned to ensure that the DLF Phase 3 colony is transferred to the MCG by December 31, 2021.

New cremation ground, burial facilities

To provide cremation and burial facilities to the residents of the new sectors in Gurugram, CM Khattar on Saturday also announced the setting up of a cremation ground for Hindus, and burial grounds for Muslims, Christians and children over 15 acres in Sector 72 A.

A memorial park will also be set up in this facility to provide greenery and memorial space to the residents, CM Khattar said, adding that these facilities are missing in the new sectors, despite the rising population in the city.

District sports officer absent in meet, suspended

The CM on Saturday also issued directions to suspend the District Sports Officer of Gurugram, JG Banerjee, for being absent in the grievance committee meeting the very day, without taking any prior permission. He issued the directions after a matter related to sports came up for redressal, but Banerjee was not present in the meeting.

Ease in registry of agricultural land

CM Khattar also said that new modalities are being formulated to ensure that registry of sale, purchase and transfer of agricultural land is made easier by the revenue department. At present, a no objection certificate (NOC) is required for transfer of small plots up to 1 acre, wherever Section 7A of the Haryana Urban Development Act is in force.

