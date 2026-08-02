Gurugram gets Haryana’s first live display of pending traffic challans

The Gurugram traffic police have installed Haryana’s first real-time traffic violation display system at Sohna Chowk, allowing motorists to see pending challans linked to their vehicles as they pass through the intersection, officials said on Saturday.

The LED board at Sohna Chowk reads vehicle numbers and instantly shows pending challans using the e-challan database. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Installed on a trial basis, the LED display board is integrated with the traffic police’s e-challan system and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology. Officials said the system reads registration numbers of oncoming vehicles and displays the total number of violations or challans and the pending fine amount within seconds using the centralised database. It will also display a “No Challan” message for vehicles with no pending traffic fines.

Yadav said the display board is part of a corporate social responsibility project supported by private automobile firms. “If the trial is successful and more CSR funds are received, we will expand the project,” he said. Yadav added that while it is Haryana’s first such system, similar display boards in cities such as Bengaluru have received a positive response.

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{{^usCountry}} A video of the system surfaced on social media on Saturday, showing vehicle registration numbers along with the number of offences and pending challan amounts displayed in real time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the system surfaced on social media on Saturday, showing vehicle registration numbers along with the number of offences and pending challan amounts displayed in real time. {{/usCountry}}

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ACP (traffic headquarters) Satyapal Yadav said the system is currently undergoing trials and is yet to be inaugurated. “The aim is to improve compliance of traffic rules by encouraging motorists and making them immediately aware of violations and pending challans against their vehicles... Such boards will make them aware of all the details,” he said. “Similar display boards may be installed at multiple locations across the city once the trial proves to be successful,” Yadav said, adding it is the first system of its kind in Haryana.

Officials said the boards are visible from 150 to 200 metres and form part of the department’s technology-driven enforcement using ANPR cameras, and integrated traffic management systems.