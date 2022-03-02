Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: Grenades, weapons used by military found

The police said they received the tip-off about the explosives around 8am on Tuesday. A team from Sector 40 police station reached the spot around 8.30am.
A member of the Gurugram Police bomb squad at Sector 31 of Gurugram where two live grenades were found in a house (HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

A day after three employees of a compressed natural gas (CNG) station were stabbed to death in Gurugram, police on Tuesday found two hand grenades and other ammunition -- used by army recruits for training -- in the toilet of a house near the fuel pump, in P-block, Sector 31. The house has been locked for over two years since the first Covid-induced lockdown, said police.

City police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said the two cases are not related.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Sadar police station, said while investigating the triple murder, police activated their human intelligence network in the area, following which they received the tip-off about the explosives around 8am on Tuesday. A team from Sector 40 police station reached the spot around 8.30am.

“We cordoned off the area and asked residents in the vicinity to vacate their homes. After we found the grenades and other ammunition at the house, we called the bomb disposal team and a dog squad to neutralise the grenades,” said Yadav.

The police teams, with the help of labourers, dug a seven-foot-deep trench and covered it with sandbags to defuse the grenades. “The grenades were neutralised around 1.30pm,” said the ACP.

“Apart from the two grenades, we recovered two polythene bags, one filled with 15 MK 90 practice grenades used by recruits of the Army during practice and another with one bicat strip (practice munitions comprising a safety fuse inserted with crackers which simulate automatic gunfire when ignited) and 43 empty cartridges for a long-range automatic weapon from the toilet. The bomb disposal team successfully defused all the explosives,” he said.

“We are yet to find where this ammunition came from. We will contact the ordnance factory.”

Police said they took the help of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, the state’s urban planning body, and the residents’ welfare association to trace the house owner, and identified him as one Ravinder Agarwal, a chartered accountant living in Delhi. He told that the house was closed for over two years. Police registered a case against Agarwal under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 at Sector 40 police station.

BS Yadav, president of the Sector 31 residents’ welfare association, said, “The incident has raised an alarm... We will assess the security of the area...”

