Gurugram housing complex RWA told to allow EWS residents access to society park

The district registrar has directed the residents’ welfare association of Mahindra Aura housing complex in Sector 110 to allow residents of its economically weaker section (EWS) block access to the society park, internal roads and common pathways after a 70-year-old resident alleged that he was denied entry.

The society in Sector 110 has 599 flats and 141 EWS units. (HT Photo)

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The directions came after Kashmir Singh approached the authorities on August 31 seeking relief.

District registrar (firms and societies) Arpit Gehlawat, in an order issued on September 15, directed the Mahindra Aura Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), its office-bearers and security personnel not to restrict Singh, his wife Meena Rani, or other EWS residents from using common internal roads and pathways.

According to Singh, the RWA denied him and his wife entry to the park last month.

“The RWA members asserted that EWS residents had no rights to use the society’s common areas and facilities. The parking earmarked for the EWS category has also been occupied and a shed was constructed there,” Singh alleged.

He said he raised the matter with the Gurugram deputy commissioner during a “Samadhan Shivir”, following which the complaint was forwarded to the district registrar.

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{{^usCountry}} “My wife and I went to the registrar office twice and apprised the officer of the issues. We are senior citizens and sought relief against this unfair treatment,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My wife and I went to the registrar office twice and apprised the officer of the issues. We are senior citizens and sought relief against this unfair treatment,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The applicants and EWS residents must be permitted entry into the parks and open green spaces for peaceful recreation, fresh air, and health maintenance. The RWA must ensure that no resident is subjected to intimidation, misbehavior, or discriminatory policing by management members or security staff,” the district registrar’s order said.

The RWA denied the allegations and maintained that EWS residents did not have rights over the condominium’s common areas and facilities under provisions governing the housing complex.

“We are challenging the district registrar’s order, and an appeal will be submitted to higher authorities in Chandigarh on Saturday. EWS flat owners are governed by clauses mentioned in the bylaws approved by the government, which clearly state that they don’t have any stake in the common areas as no contribution has been made by them in their development. EWS flat owners cannot become RWA members as per the bylaws. EWS flats are given on a subsidised basis and they also pay minimum maintenance charges,” RWA president SS Gill said.

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Rajesh Arora, former RWA general secretary, said the association would challenge the order legally, arguing that the district registrar’s directions exceeded the mandate of his office.

According to Arora, the society has 599 flats and 141 EWS units. He said regular flat owners pay more than ₹11,000 a month towards maintenance.