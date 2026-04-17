Gurugram: HSVP’s land buy plan stalled by titles, litigation

A Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plan to procure land in the Gurugram for real estate development hit an obstacle after officials found that a majority of the vacant land pockets either have multiple owners, are in small chunks, or don’t have clear titles because they are under litigation, making them difficult to aggregate. The body is carrying out a major outreach campaign to motivate land owners and farmers in Gurugram to sell land to the authority at market rate.

Earlier in February this year, land procurement scheme was launched and the HSVP announced plans to develop new sectors across the state by acquiring approximately 160,000 acres of land.

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“We have also come across villages where there exist multiple small chunks. A number of large plots or parcels are under litigation for years and the titles are not clear,” said a senior official, asking not to be named. However, they added, the majority of villagers have expressed readiness to sell their land as it will “ensure better development in their areas”.

Earlier in February this year, land procurement scheme was launched and the HSVP announced plans to develop new sectors across the state by acquiring approximately 160,000 acres of land. Specifically in Gurugram, the authority aims to acquire around 17,000 acres across sectors 58 to 115.

In the last 15 days, camps have been organised in a number of villages, including Gadoli, Harsaru, Dhanwapur, Mohammadhedi, Dhankot, Kherki Majra, Sikandarpur Badha, Nakhdaula, Hayatpur, and Fatehpur. “There is no minimum or maximum rate fixed by the government and landowners are free to quote their expected price,” said the official quoted above.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about the exercise, Rakesh Saini, estate officer at HSVP, said that land procurement has always been “complicated”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the exercise, Rakesh Saini, estate officer at HSVP, said that land procurement has always been “complicated”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Landowners can sell their land via the ‘e-bhoomi’ portal by quoting their desired rates till April 30. “Following negotiations, the land will be acquired by the Haryana government,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Landowners can sell their land via the ‘e-bhoomi’ portal by quoting their desired rates till April 30. “Following negotiations, the land will be acquired by the Haryana government,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the first phase of acquisition, the targeted sectors include 26, 36A, 37D, 59, 60, 61, 63, 63A, 67, 67A, 69, 70, 70A, 72, 76, 77, 78, 79, 79A, 79B, 82, 82A, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88A, 88B, 89, 89A, 90, 91, 92, 93, 95, 95A, 95B, 99, 102, 102A, and 103 through 113. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first phase of acquisition, the targeted sectors include 26, 36A, 37D, 59, 60, 61, 63, 63A, 67, 67A, 69, 70, 70A, 72, 76, 77, 78, 79, 79A, 79B, 82, 82A, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88A, 88B, 89, 89A, 90, 91, 92, 93, 95, 95A, 95B, 99, 102, 102A, and 103 through 113. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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