Gurugram: Man shoots friend dead as father’s revolver accidentally goes off

A 28-year-old man was killed after getting shot in the head from close range while his friend was trying to show off his father’s revolver in Gurgram’s Sector-71, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Akash Nagar who hailed from Badarpur in Delhi. (Representative | iStock)

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The deceased was identified as Akash Nagar who hailed from Badarpur in Delhi. The prime suspect is his close friend from Behrampur where the incident took place on Wednesday night.

Police said Nagar had come to meet his friend Lucky, a resident of Behrampur village. They said the duo had planned to attend a party and left in a car at around 8pm.

Police said Lucky’s father was at another location and had asked him to bring the licensed revolver to him. They said Lucky was carrying his father’s revolver in the car with his friend when it accidentally went off while it was being handled inside the car, and the bullet hit Akash in the head. He collapsed inside the vehicle immediately after being hit.

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Police said Lucky and his family members rushed Nagar to a private hospital in Sector 57 where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigators reached the spot and detained Lucky for questioning.

“The body has been sent for postmortem,” he said.

Turan said police are verifying if the revolver accidentally went off while Lucky was trying to flaunt it to his friend.

“Forensic experts have collected evidence from the car which has been seized along with the revolver,” he said.

He said the suspect was being questioned to establish the exact sequence of events and whether the firing was accidental or deliberate.

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Police officials said a first information report (FIR) was registered against Lucky at Sector-65 police station.