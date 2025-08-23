Gurugram: Man strangulates wife in anger after she attacks him with hot tongs

A 38-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death in a fit of rage after she attacked him with a hot tong while cooking dinner in Manesar on Thursday night, police said on Friday. The victim was identified as Nisha Devi, 34, while her husband was identified as Rajender Kumar.(HT Photo/Representative)

The victim was identified as Nisha Devi, 34, while her husband was identified as Rajender Kumar. The couple hailed from Almora in Uttarakhand and got married in December last year.

The two later shifted to Naharpur in Manesar from their hometown and started working in separate manufacturing firms.

A police officer said that the couple fought frequently on various issues. “Between 9.30pm and 10pm on Thursday, a heated argument took place between them. Nisha was cooking chapatis that time and she tried to strike her husband with the heated tong,” he said.

Rajender retaliated and hit her with the rolling pin after which a full-fledged scuffle broke out between them, he said.

It was during this scuffle that he tightened the scarf that was already wrapped around her neck and strangled her to death.

“Afterwards, the suspect went to his brother’s house in the same locality, leaving his wife’s body in the house. Then he left for work,” the officer said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the matter came to light when Rajender returned from his shift at 9am on Friday.

“He told his house owner that he had murdered his wife after a dispute and her body was lying inside. The owner immediately alerted the police control room by 9.30am after which investigators reached the spot and took the suspect into custody,” he said.