Gurugram Metro project achieved 3.3% progress thus far: GMRL

The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) will float the tender for the Phase 2 civil construction package of the Gurugram metro project in August and is expecting World Bank approval by the end of this month, while bids for the Sector 33 metro depot tender will be opened on August 5, officials said on Tuesday.

Parliament was informed that the 28.5 km Gurugram metro project achieved 3.3% physical progress up to June 2026. (HT)

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The announcement comes as the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs informed Parliament that 3.3% of the overall 28.5 km Gurugram metro project had been completed up to June 2026.

“The tender for the phase two civil construction of the project from Sector 9 to Cyber Hub will be floated in August, and we are expecting the proposal to be approved by the World Bank by the end of this month. The tender for phase two would be over ₹1,400 crore, and with GST it would be around ₹1,600 crore. The tendering process for construction of Sector 33 metro depot is also ongoing, and the bids will be opened in the first week of August,” said a senior GMRL official, who is aware of the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} The work on the 28.5km Gurugram metro project was inaugurated in September last year, while construction began on December 27 with work on the first pillar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The work on the 28.5km Gurugram metro project was inaugurated in September last year, while construction began on December 27 with work on the first pillar. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior government official said Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu shared the 3.3% physical progress figure in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The reply came in response to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia regarding metro rail expansion and urban public transport projects across the country.

When asked about the project’s progress, the GMRL official cited above said the first phase between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9 has achieved 11% physical progress. “The overall progress for the entire project would be 3.3%, as the tender for phase two, the tender for the metro depot, and the tender for traction and signalling equipment are yet to be allotted. The overall financial booking for the project would be 3.3%,” he told HT, asking not to be named.

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GMRL officials said work in the first phase is expected to accelerate after the corporation recently took possession of land for the carriageway between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk following the clearance of structures.

“We expect that a decision on the proposed flyover or surface road on this stretch is taken soon by the authorities so that work can be expedited. The shifting of utilities is also expected by December-end, and this will also help,” the official said.