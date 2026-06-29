The district traffic police on Sunday partially implemented a traffic trial to ease congestion at Shankar Chowk by opening a new U-turn near Cyber Park, officials said.

Gurugram opens new U-turn at Shankar Chowk to ease Cyber City traffic

The U-turn, accessible to vehicles from the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur (NH 48) expressway, Rajiv Chowk and Iffco Chowk, is intended to provide a separate entry to Cyber City and reduce traffic weaving at the three-way convergence near the Cyber City Metro Station, a frequent bottleneck.

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Officials said lane separation measures were introduced through extensive barricading to segregate traffic streams from Cyber City, Jaipur and the Dundahera-Kapashehra border. Although traffic police had initially planned three separate traffic streams based on surveys by the traffic engineering centre, only limited lane separation was implemented on Sunday to prevent vehicles from Jaipur from changing lanes.

“During the traffic studies, it was observed that the vehicular traffic from Jaipur to Delhi used to cut across lanes more commonly used by motorists heading to Cyber City,” a senior official familiar with the plan said, requesting anonymity.

A traffic advisory asked commuters returning from Cyber City to continue using the existing U-turn about 200 metres from the convergence point. “Motorists from NH-48, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, and Udyog Vihar going towards Cyber City are advised to use the new U-turn in front of the Cyber Park building,” the advisory said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the U-turn would be made permanent depending on the trial’s outcome. The initiative follows weeks of discussions involving the traffic police, DLF and the National Highway Authority of India to improve connectivity between Old Delhi and Shankar Chowk roads and reduce travel time to Cyber City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the U-turn would be made permanent depending on the trial’s outcome. The initiative follows weeks of discussions involving the traffic police, DLF and the National Highway Authority of India to improve connectivity between Old Delhi and Shankar Chowk roads and reduce travel time to Cyber City. {{/usCountry}}

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Commuters travelling from Dundahera to Cyber City will continue using the underpass before Ambience Mall. “If the trial proves successful, the new routing will be made permanent,” the senior official added.