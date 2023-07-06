Man pushed to death from building over alleged affair, three suspects held

Gurugram: Three suspects were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a man after throwing him from the terrace of a three-storey building at Sirhaul in Sector 18 on Wednesday, Gurugram police said.

Police said the deceased, identified as Abdul Sahroj (26), allegedly had an illicit relationship with the wife of one of the suspects, Mohammad Hannan (24).

Investigators said Sahroj had gone to meet the woman living in the building on Tuesday night, when Hannan and his associates Alamdin Hussain (24), and Bilal Hussain (33), caught him.

As per police, they assaulted Sahroj and then took him to the terrace of the building from where he was thrown down.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said a local resident alerted the police control room, saying that a man was lying in a pool of blood after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. Sahroj was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

ACP Dahiya said initially police treated the case as an accidental death, but the deceased’s maternal uncle, Mohmmad Asif, alleged that the trio had pushed him to death.

“The deceased’s uncle also disclosed Sahroj’s illicit relationship with Hannan’s wife after which he was detained. He confessed to throwing Sahroj from the terrace with help of his two associates,” the ACP said, adding that the trio was arrested from Sirhaul when it became clear that it was a planned murder.

The ACP said Sahroj’s mobile phone was also recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Investigators said the deceased and the arrested suspects lived in the same neighbourhood in Sirhaul.

On Asif’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the three suspects under Section 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 18 police station on Wednesday, police said.

