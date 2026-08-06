Gurugram police issue cautionary ‘work from home’ advisory amid heavy rainfall

Gurugram police on Thursday morning issued a cautionary advisory urging corporate offices and private establishments to allow employees to ‘work from home’ to reduce traffic volume on the roads and facilitate smoother movement of emergency services.

According to the advisory, continuous heavy rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging at several major roads. (HT file photo)

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According to the advisory, continuous heavy rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging at several major roads and intersections across the city, leading to traffic snarls during the day.

To minimise unnecessary vehicular movement and support traffic management efforts, the police appealed to private companies to allow the employees to work from home wherever feasible.

“We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to extend the work-from-home facility to their employees for today. Reduced traffic on the roads will help our traffic management teams regulate vehicle movement more effectively and ensure uninterrupted access for emergency services,” Sandeep Turan, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram police said.

Police said the measure is intended to prioritise public safety while easing pressure on the city’s road network during adverse weather conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic officials also appealed to residents to avoid non-essential travel, follow traffic advisories and cooperate with personnel deployed on the roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic officials also appealed to residents to avoid non-essential travel, follow traffic advisories and cooperate with personnel deployed on the roads. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Gurugram: Heavy rainfall triggers severe traffic snarls, waterlogging across city

The advisory concluded with an appeal for public cooperation, stating that citizens’ support is crucial in ensuring road safety during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

“Traffic regulation teams under zonal officers are already deployed on key intersections and stretches from early Thursday morning looking at the weather scenario to help commuters and ensure continuous vehicle movement,” said Satyapal Yadav, ACP (traffic headquarters), while urging people to stay indoors until there is some urgency to venture out.

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He said multiple cranes and hydras along with support teams are also deployed at several key locations to immediately to away vehicles and help stranded commuters in case of vehicle break down.