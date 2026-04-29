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Gurugram Police makes two more arrests in 'cheap gold coin' fraud case

Gurugram Police makes two more arrests in 'cheap gold coin' fraud case

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 10:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Two women, with suspected links with an interstate gang that allegedly defrauded a Gurugram exporter of 2.49 crore in cash and 50 tolas of gold, have been arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

Gurugram Police makes two more arrests in 'cheap gold coin' fraud case

The duo, allegedly associated with Solanki Prabhubhai, a Gujarat-based film producer and the "kingpin" of the gang, were lodged in Kota jail in Rajasthan in connection with a previous case and were arrested by Gurugram Police after being taken on production warrant, they added.

Police obtained two-day custody of the accused after they were produced in a city court on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the accused were identified as Teju Gangaram Rathore , a resident of Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, and Solanki Shantiben , a resident of Vadodara district in Gujarat.

Preliminary inquiry revealed both accused have criminal records, with Teju named in two fraud cases in Gujarat and one in Rajasthan, and Shanti Ben charged in one fraud case in Rajasthan.

"Six accused have been arrested so far in this case. We are questioning the female accused after taking them on police remand," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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