Gurugram police to connect cameras to integrated command centre of GMDA

Gurugram police will connect cameras installed on various stretches and toll plazas and also those installed by private companies on roads near their offices to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)’s integrated control and command centre (ICCC) so as to monitor vehicular movement and track violations and also identify vehicles used in crimes.

CCTV cameras were installed at Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

With a network of 1,200 CCTV cameras at 218 locations, including cameras that can read vehicle registration plates, the ICCC has helped Gurugram police in cracking down on vehicle thieves and penalising traffic rule violators besides monitoring utilities such as parking and water supply network, said officials.

Vikas Arora, commissioner of police, visited the command centre and interacted with the teams monitoring the camera feeds to understand the challenges faced by them and to see firsthand their functioning.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police spokesperson, said Arora took details of traffic violations and fines imposed through the command centre. “List of locations where cameras are installed were checked and details were sought. He has directed officials to study how to connect cameras in DLF areas and toll plazas with the ICCC for better monitoring and to ensure identification of suspects involved in various crimes,” he said.

Police said they have prepared a list of 39,609 cameras installed across the city, including 1,200 of GMDA, after a two-month exercise. All 40 station house officers(SHOs) were directed in November to prepare a detailed report of CCTV cameras installed in their areas, along with camera specifications and mobile numbers of owners.

Police said the SHOs have been asked to maintain records of CCTV cameras installed in their area and to regularly check their functional status. Police teams will also remain in touch with residents’ welfare association members to encourage them to install cameras on key stretches.

Police said stolen vehicles have been recovered with the help of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at over 50 spots. GMDA has also installed 48 cameras equipped with facial recognition technology at the entry/exit gates of MG Road Metro station, Sikanderpur Metro station, Sheetla Mata temple premises, Bus Stand and Sadar market.

Police said currently, the cameras are being used for general surveillance. But these cameras can also be used detecting and tracing people reported missing or those with a criminal record, said police.

Deepak Gahlawat, deputy commissioner of police (HQ), said between January and September 30, the GMDA’s ICCC has helped police recover over 200 stolen vehicles and 15,000 commuters were fined for various traffic rules violations “Once all the cameras are connected to the ICCC, street crime will automatically reduce,” he said.

GMDA will install 2,200 additional CCTV cameras in the second phase to further expand its surveillance network, said officials.

