Gurugram: Power outage hits Sector 104 society for 23 hours

Puri Emerald Bay society in Sector 104 was left without power supply for at least 23 hours on Monday, residents said on Tuesday.

Residents alleged that the outage started at 7 pm on Monday and the supply was only restored by 6 pm on Tuesday.

Residents alleged that the outage started at 7 pm on Monday and the supply was only restored by 6 pm on Tuesday.

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At least 150 families live in the society, currently overseen by the management team of a real estate firm.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Limited officials said that a fault in the society’s own feeder line and control panel installed inside the premises caused the outage.

However, the society’s management firm alleged that a fault in the 33kV line managed by DHBVN resulted in the outage.

Dipankar Chakraborty, a resident, said, “Long outages are a recurring issue in our society. Around 11 pm, we received a message from the management that there was a fault in the 33kV high-tension line causing the outage.”

Ragini Kaul, another resident, said the management informed them that there would be no problems after the 33kV feeder line was installed.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, power outages are frequent. We are paying up to ₹27 per unit for backup power supplied by the realtor instead of ₹7 when the electricity supply is on. We are getting inflated energy bills due to such situation,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, power outages are frequent. We are paying up to ₹27 per unit for backup power supplied by the realtor instead of ₹7 when the electricity supply is on. We are getting inflated energy bills due to such situation,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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“No clear communication is ever made on why such frequent faults are taking place,” she alleged.

Om Prakash, society estate manager, said, “We did not anticipate that the power outage would last this long. Our maintenance team was in constant touch with DHBVN. Backup supply was provided to residents. We also visited the site where the DHBVN team was working to rectify the fault,” he said, adding backup supply was initially turned on only to maintain essential services but was later provided to residents too, looking at the delay.

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Vikram Singh, DHBVN sub-divisional officer, New Palam Vihar, said an internal fault in society’s feeder and control panel caused the outage. “Power supply was continuous from our side. Society management blames us for such outages,” he added.

“A 33kV high-tension line from a substation in Sector 107 supplies power to two societies, including Puri Emerald Bay. If there were a fault from our side, the other society’s supply would also have been affected, which was not the case,” he added.