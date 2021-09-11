Gurugram rainfall 44% excess this monsoon

The city received 34.8mm of rainfall on Friday and Saturday, which took the total rainfall this monsoon to 675.6mm, over the normal rain limit set by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at an excess of 44%.

According to IMD records, from June 1 to September 11, the normal rainfall for the district is 468.2mm while Gurugram has already received 675.6mm rainfall so far. Neighbouring Faridabad district is still in a 10% rainfall deficit for this monsoon season with 479.2mm of rainfall received so far, against the normal of 531.2mm of rainfall.

Gurugram is likely to receive more rain over the coming days till the monsoon starts receding, IMD officials said. According to the weekly forecast of IMD, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely in the city from September 11-15.

“Gurugram has been receiving consistent rainfall this season, even though there have been dry spells. The weekly rainfall might be low but overall, the district has received good rain so far in the monsoon season and this will increase further as more rain, approximately 10mm to 20mm of rainfall, is likely for Gurugram and nearby areas over the next one week,” a senior IMD official, who did not wish to be named, said.

According to the media bulletin issued by IMD Chandigarh on Saturday evening, Gurugram received 38.4mm of rainfall from 8.30pm on Friday to 5.30pm on Saturday.

With rainfall and wind hitting the city, the maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was 27 degrees Celsius (°C), which was seven degrees below normal. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 22°C, which was two degrees below normal. On Saturday, the humidity level at the end of the day was recorded to be 100%.

Despite more rainfall predicted, the temperature is likely to rise in Gurugram over the next four days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31°C and the minimum temperature will remain around 22°C, officials said.

The Meteorological Centre of Chandigarh has also issued a yellow alert till September 13 in Gurugram, Faridabad and other districts of south Haryana. A weather warning bulletin issued by the IMD’s meteorological centre in Chandigarh predicted “heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning, squall” in Gurugram till Monday.