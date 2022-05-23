Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram rains: Waterlogging woes return; 2,500 cops deployed to manage traffic

The police said 25 control room vehicles, 40 individual riders, 10 tow trucks, five earthmovers and over 100 police station vehicles have been sent to rain affected areas
Police teams on bicycles are helping people in Gurugram who are stranded due to waterlogging. (ANI Photos)
Published on May 23, 2022 09:51 AM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

GURUGRAM: Heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorms in several parts of the city, including the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, caused severe waterlogging in the city on Monday morning, forcing the police to deploy at least 2,500 personnel at key locations to manage traffic as commuters were stranded in several areas.

The traffic police advised people to avoid stretches such as Narsinghpur area, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52 and Daulatabad Flyover.

Kala Ramachandran, Gurugram commissioner of police, said that police teams on bicycles are helping people in Gurugram who are stranded due to waterlogging.

Ravinder Kumar Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that since it is a busy Monday morning, the volume of traffic was expected to be high and that there are many stretches where trees have also been uprooted due to the storm. “We have deployed teams, and are pumping out water through motors to ensure smooth flow of traffic, but congestions are being reported from many areas,” he said, warning commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

The police control room started receiving calls around 6.30 am from residents and commuters, complaining of congestion and waterlogging, and also seeking tow trucks and information on route diversions, if any. Officers said they received over 60 such calls since morning.

Police teams deployed at the Integrated Command Centre, set up by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to monitor the CCTV feed, are sharing realtime data with police teams on ground to ensure vehicles and stranded commuters can be rescued and the traffic diverted.

The police said 25 control room vehicles, 40 individual riders, 10 tow trucks, five earthmovers and over 100 police station vehicles have been sent to rain affected areas.

Power cuts were also reported from many areas today morning.

