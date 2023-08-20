Gurugram: A mahapanchayat was organised against the commercial use of areas, including running hospitals, in South City 2 on Sunday. It was organised by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) who are against the change of land use after which such commercial activities are given a go ahead in residential areas.

Ggm RWAs protest against govt’s change of land use policy

The RWA members demanded that the licences given by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) for change of land use in residential areas must be cancelled with immediate effect.

Neeraj Yadav, president South City 2 RWA, said residential areas should not be used for carrying out commercial activities. “People invest in land or buy homes in a colony or sector where basic amenities are better, and the area is completely residential. When these areas become commercial, residents sell their properties due to safety and security concerns,” he said.

Union minister and Gurugram Member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh also joined the mahapanchayat and assured that he will request chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to change the policy.

Rajkumar Yadav, president of Sector 46 RWA said they have decided to approach the high court to seek amendments to the government policy on medico-assisted living facility, which came into force in August 2021.

The protest comes after the construction of a four-storey healthcare facility in C block, prompting the residents to oppose turning the residential area into a medical hub.

“The healthcare facility is coming up in the middle of the residential area, which will become a public nuisance and add to the traffic and parking problems in the colony. The government should either upgrade the infrastructure first before granting change of land use in residential areas,” Yadav said, adding that the present infrastructure will not be able to sustain the additional burden.

Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartments RWA said they are already struggling with the poor civic infrastructure and commercial establishments will only make the situation worse.

“The government has banned four floor buildings across the state, but a hospital with 60 rooms, 60 bathrooms and other facilities on a four-storey building has been approved. Rather than allowing such facilities to be operated in densely populated areas, they should be opened outside residential areas,” Tandon added.

A senior DTCP official said the permission of change of land use was given as per the rules.

Jawahar Yadav, officer on special duty (OSD) to chief minister Khattar, said that the medical facility is also important. “The decision was taken on the request of residents,” he said.

