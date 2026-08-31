Gurugram residents raise concerns over delayed PNG connections, pipeline work

Residents across Gurugram have raised concerns over incomplete gas pipeline work, alleging that the delay has held up piped natural gas (PNG) connections in several societies.

(Representative image) HCG said work has begun in several societies and connections are being provided gradually, with more work planned after the monsoon. (HT Archive)

According to residents, the pipeline work has either not started or remains incomplete in over half the housing societies between sectors 101 and 115 along the Dwarka Expressway.

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SK Paul, a resident of Sector 104’s Puri Emerald Bay, told HT that almost a year after the pipelines were laid and meters installed in his society’s households, residents are yet to receive a connection.

“We reached out to Haryana City Gas (HCG) officials. They said they are unable to locate the pipelines which were laid, and now they will be laying fresh pipelines,” Paul claimed.

Yash Varmani, a resident of Godrej Meridian in Sector 106, said the pipeline work has yet to begin at her society. “There is no information as of now. Some nearby societies were contacted in April and May, when PNG connections were being pushed amid the geopolitical situation, but no one contacted us,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Balwinder Singh, resident of Joyville condominium in Sector 102, said that the work has been delayed by months. “In our condo, the work was supposed to be completed much earlier this year. However, the work is still in progress after the last one or 1.5 months, and no timeline has been shared,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balwinder Singh, resident of Joyville condominium in Sector 102, said that the work has been delayed by months. “In our condo, the work was supposed to be completed much earlier this year. However, the work is still in progress after the last one or 1.5 months, and no timeline has been shared,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents of Sector 17B echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that while HCG officials started the work, it had now been stalled. They added that while electricity meters had been installed in several areas, officials provided no further communication regarding the next steps.

“Roads were excavated, trenches were left unattended, pits remained open, and construction debris and materials were everywhere. There was no meaningful supervision of the work on the ground,” claimed Bijay Madan, a resident of Sector 17B.

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“These exposed and dug-up pits pose a serious risk to pedestrians, especially during the ongoing monsoon. There was no accountability from HCG, and the situation only added to our woes,” Madan claimed.

Without addressing the specific concerns raised by residents, a senior HCG official told HT that work has started in several societies and residential sectors. “While the work has been ongoing in several societies, it will begin in others after the monsoon,” he said, asking not to be named. “We are providing connections in societies gradually.”