...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gurugram school principal held over fake CBSE affiliation row

Arrested from Ahmedabad, accused ran unaffiliated school; 11 Class 10 students missed boards, court later allowed state board appearance

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 04:20 am IST
By Mihika Shah
Advertisement

The principal of a private school in Sector 9B, Gurugram, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly operating the school without full affiliation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and cheating at least 11 Class 10 students who were unable to appear for their board examinations, police said on Sunday.

Gurugram school principal held over fake CBSE affiliation row

Police said the absconding principal, a resident of Basai village in Gurugram, was arrested from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Earlier in March, the school’s chairman had also been arrested in connection with the case.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the investigation is ongoing. “The principal was produced before the court today and has been sent to judicial custody,” he said.

The school did not respond to HT’s requests for a comment.

According to police, the chairman had earlier confessed during interrogation that his motive was to mint money, admitting that students were enrolled in classes 9 and 10 by misguiding them into believing that the school was CBSE affiliated.

Police said at least 11 Class 10 students could not appear for the CBSE board examinations that began on February 17, as the school failed to provide admit cards since their enrolment had not been completed through an affiliated school.

A parent of one of the affected students, requesting anonymity, said, “We hope the school authorities are given strict punishment for what they did to our children.”

 
gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram school principal held over fake CBSE affiliation row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.