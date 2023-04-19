MG Road stretch to remain shut for a month for sewer system repair

Gurugram: The northern end of MG Road, near Bata building leading to Sukhrali from MDI Chowk, will remain shut for almost a month to rebuild the dilapidated sewer system. Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said on Tuesday that the closure was done so that the water leakage does not pollute the nearby rainwater drainage system.

Officials said that the construction work began two days back and the road has been dug up using earth-moving machines.

Due to the closure, commuters will not be able to move towards Sukhrali or Iffco Chowk from MDI Chowk. However, those travelling via MG Road overbridge from Sector 14 won’t face an issue in reaching Sukhrali or Iffco Chowk.

Meanwhile, the southern end is presently functional. Commuters won’t face any issue reaching MDI chowk to travel towards the city bus stand from Iffco Chowk or Sukhrali.

PC Meena, MCG commissioner, said that they were laying up a new sewer line near the Bata building following directives from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“MCG is working at a rapid pace to complete the project. Commuters will face problems traveling towards Sukhrali or Iffco Chowk for almost a month,” he said.

Gurugram traffic police officers said that traffic coming towards MDI Chowk from Atul Kataria Chowk or from Sector 14, using the lane below the MG Road overbridge, to reach towards Sukhrali or Iffco Chowk will be diverted towards Signature Tower Chowk to reach the NH-48. They can even move towards Sector 14 and take a U-turn to drive up the bridge.

Officials said that a team of traffic police personnel have been deployed at the diversion spot for guiding vehicular movements. They said that concrete barriers were put up at MDI Chowk, at least 100 metres ahead of the construction spot, to ensure the safety of construction workers and commuters so that no one travels toward the site in the dark.

