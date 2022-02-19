Gurugram: SIT records statement of Chintels residents, IIT team conducting audit

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted two days after multiple ceilings in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 collapsed on February 10, killing two residents, recorded statements of an IIT Delhi team conducting the structural audit and the aggrieved residents on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajeev Kumar Yadav, an assistant commissioner of police who is heading the SIT, said the team has prepared an outline of the building collapse and recorded statements of over 20 families regarding the issues they are facing. “We are coordinating with the IIT Delhi team and the district town planner to ensure we don’t miss out on any detail. We are focusing on making a strong case and will submit an investigation history in court once all the evidence is ready,” he said.

Yadav said they have also asked private architects and structural engineers for a second opinion. “We have served notices to the people involved in the construction of the project and them to furnish a project report of the building,” he said, adding that they have also asked the DTCP to furnish documents regarding the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have registered two cases at Bajghera police station in connection with the collapse at Chintels Paradiso. The first FIR in the case was filed on February 10 on a complaint by the husband of one of the victims of the tragedy. The second FIR, naming all the directors of Chintels India Limited, Ashok Solomon, chairman of the Chintels India Ltd, the structure engineer, architect and the contractor, was registered on February 13 by district town planner (enforcement) RS Bhath.

Police said the IIT Delhi team is still conducting the structural safety audit and is yet to submit its report. They said they visited the spot on Saturday, collected samples from the damaged structure and sent them to the forensic science laboratory, Madhuban.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are waiting for the structural audit report regarding the reasons for the collapse from the department of town and country planning (DTCP, which requested IIT Delhi to conduct the structural audit in accordance with the chief minister’s instructions), and further action will be taken in consonance with law,” said police commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, residents have planned a protest march on Sunday seeking justice for the victims. The residents will assemble at 10.45am at the main gate of Chintels Paradiso and take out the protest march through Chintels Serenity, Brisk Lumbini and Raheja Chowk and congregate at ATS Chowk.

Hem Mishra, one of the residents of Tower D, said despite their pleas, the Central government, the state government and the district administration have not taken any action against the developer even 10 days after the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have decided to take out a protest march to press our demand for the arrest of those involved in the case. The promoters and directors of Chintels India Ltd and its sister companies, and the officials involved in the process of issuing occupation certificate should be arrested,” said Mishra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON