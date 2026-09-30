Gurugram steps up vigil as waste fires cross 230-mark this year

Gurugram recorded 239 waste-fire incidents between January 1 and September 28, with fire department officials warning that such incidents tend to increase during the winter months, particularly between October and January.

MCG plans to form teams of junior officials to monitor waste-burning incidents on the ground across their respective zones, a spokesperson said. (HT Archive)

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Naresh Kumar, fire station officer, Sector 29, Gurugram, said the incidents included fires at dumping yards, secondary waste collection points and other locations where garbage had accumulated.

“Such incidents are reported during summer as well, partly due to the intense heat. During winter, however, waste is often set on fire for heating purposes or to clear accumulated garbage,” he said.

Officials said at least 16 fire incidents were also reported in Bandhwari between January 1, 2025, and August 2026.

HT had earlier reported that 623 waste fires were recorded in 2025, including 189 in IMT Manesar, 174 in Sector 29, 70 in Bhim Nagar and 54 in Sector 37. Officials said 80% of waste fires in 2025 were reported from areas under these four stations.

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{{^usCountry}} Satyabir Singh Rohilla, spokesperson of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, said vigilance would be increased and teams of junior officials would be formed to monitor the situation on the ground in their respective zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satyabir Singh Rohilla, spokesperson of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, said vigilance would be increased and teams of junior officials would be formed to monitor the situation on the ground in their respective zones. {{/usCountry}}

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A Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) official, requesting anonymity, said action was taken on complaints. “One month ago, we had received a complaint, and an environmental compensation (EC) was recovered amounting to ₹25,000,” he said.

In March, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with WRI India, an independent think tank, to identify waste-burning hotspots across the city. Officials said the survey was still ongoing and would strengthen short-term and long-term measures through data-driven policymaking and targeted action against key emission sources.

Residents have also raised concerns over open dumping. Savita Devi, a resident of Sector 46, said illegal dumping and waste burning were closely linked. “When garbage is allowed to pile up unchecked on vacant plots and along roadsides, it eventually becomes a fire hazard,” she said.

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The rising incidence of waste fires has also been reported in residential areas. On Monday, a waste fire near Nirvana Escape Towers in Sector 50 was brought under control by 9.45am after residents alerted MCG and the fire department, resident Khushboo Singhal said.