Gurugram to get 40 electric buses in the first week of October

At least 40 electric buses are expected to arrive in Gurugram in the first week of October as the city begins the phased induction of its electric bus fleet, a senior Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) official said.

Infrastructure for the electric fleet has been developed at the Sector 10 depot. A second depot at Sector 48 is also being prepared to accommodate more buses. (HT Archive)

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The buses will be deployed on identified routes, including corridors connecting residential and industrial areas with metro and railway stations.

“Among the regional routes proposed are IMT Manesar Sector 1 to Dwarka Mor and Dwarka Sector 21 metro station. These buses will mainly be used on intercity routes. More intercity routes are also being planned and will be finalised shortly,” the official said.

The development follows a trial of the first nine-metre electric bus conducted by GMCBL in August. The three-day trial was held on four routes to assess the bus’s battery performance, passenger capacity and performance under different traffic and road conditions.

The first electric bus arrived in Gurugram in July as part of a planned fleet of 100 buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme. GMCBL officials had said the buses would be supplied in batches, with 25 initially expected to be inducted.

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{{^usCountry}} The wider route plan covers 20 routes for the 100 electric buses. These include trunk, primary, secondary and regional routes connecting Manesar, Sohna, Farrukhnagar, Palam Vihar, Dwarka Expressway and key metro stations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wider route plan covers 20 routes for the 100 electric buses. These include trunk, primary, secondary and regional routes connecting Manesar, Sohna, Farrukhnagar, Palam Vihar, Dwarka Expressway and key metro stations. {{/usCountry}}

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Infrastructure for the electric fleet has been developed at the Sector 10 depot. A second depot at Sector 48 is also being prepared to accommodate more buses. The Sector 10 depot has six charging points, which can charge 12 buses at a time, according to GMCBL.

GMCBL currently operates 150 CNG buses in Gurugram. The electric buses are being introduced in phases, with the wider plan also covering Faridabad. The Haryana government had earlier approved procurement of 200 electric buses for Gurugram and Faridabad under the PM e-Bus Sewa programme.

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The new buses are expected to improve public transport connectivity in areas with limited services, particularly newer sectors, Manesar and the Dwarka Expressway corridor, added officials.