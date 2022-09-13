Gurugram to record spells of rain this week
The low-pressure system had formed in the central Bay of Bengal which kept travelling westward from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of rain and thunderstorm in the city till Saturday.
IMD officials said that a low-pressure zone presently hovering over central Madhya Pradesh has started rainfall activity which is expected to bring down the daytime temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius. This system which caused rain on early Tuesday morning too, said the meteorological scientists.
Manmohan Singh, director of IMD station at Chandigarh, said that the low-pressure system had formed in the central Bay of Bengal which kept travelling westward from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
“Now it has reached above central Madhya Pradesh and thus this rainfall and thunderstorm activity is taking place. This system would continue to move further west,” he said.
Singh said that the system would touch eastern part of Haryana and then move further ahead.
“This system is affecting the weather in southern Haryana including Gurugram causing fairly widespread rainfall activities. Rest of the state would receive comparatively less rain,” he said.
The director said that upto four degree Celsius decrease in daytime temperature may be observed in case of these rainfall activities.
As per the IMD bulletin released on Tuesday, heavy rain or thunderstorm or lighting could take place on Wednesday as well as Friday in Gurugram and the rest of southern Haryana while thunderstorms or lighting could take place on Thursday and Saturday.
IMD officials said that the maximum and minimum temperature of Gurugram recorded in the last 24 hours on Tuesday was 34.5 degree and 26.4 degree Celsius. There is prediction of cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers predicted for Wednesday.
They said that Gurugram received only 3.8mm of rainfall from September 1 to September 13 which was 93% less than the normal rainfall of 56.9mm bringing it in the large-deficient category. The seasonal rainfall in Gurugram this year starting from June 1 to September 13 was 315mm which was 32% less than normal of 464.5mm and thus bringing it under the deficient-category.
As per Central Pollution Control Board, the average air quality index of Gurugram for the past 24 hours at 4pm on Tuesday was 134 (moderate) while on Monday, it was 115, also in moderate category.
-
Four booked for beating stray dog to death in Lonavla
The Lonavla police on Tuesday booked four persons on charges of subjecting a stray dog to cruelty before beating it to death near Swarangan Society in New Tungarli. The accused have been identified as Nitin Vidappa Ahire, Rajesh Ganesh Acharya, Sanjay Vasu Acharya and Mohan Yadav of Swarangan Society in Gold Valley, Tungarli. They transported the dog's body and dumped it at an unknown place, and abandoned the other two seriously injured dogs.
-
Regularisation of contractual employees: Ludhiana MC House to take final call on September 21
Irked over delay in regularising contractual workers working in the municipal corporation for decades, different employees' unions reached the MC's Zone-A office on Tuesday to meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, who announced to hold MC General House meeting on September 21. The MC has to pay around ₹28-crore as monthly salary.
-
Man booked for embezzling ₹3.95 crore from manufacturing firm’s accounts
Police have booked a man for allegedly embezzling ₹3.95 crore from the bank accounts of a private firm where he worked for 15 years, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspect joined the firm as an assistant accounts officer in 2007. He started embezzling funds in 2012 and continued to do so till 2020, the firm's internal inquiry revealed. The suspect stopped attending office on January 18 this year and was later terminated.
-
Electricity theft of ₹706 crore identified in 5 years
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has identified electricity theft of ₹706.82 crore, and recovered ₹378 crore in fines over the last five years, after carrying out more than 6 lakh surprise checks across 10 districts in south Haryana, officials said on Tuesday. The highest number of theft incidents were reported from Bhiwani (2295), Palwal (2075), Gurugram (1559), Hisar (1508) and Jind (1326) in the last 12 months.
-
Suspects impersonating loan recovery agents snatch SUV, extort money from Gurugram man
Police booked four people for allegedly extorting money from a man and snatching his car after taking him to a secluded place in Bhondsi on September 8, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspects intercepted Sharad Chandra Haryana's car near Maruti Kunj, identifying themselves as loan recovery agents. Police said the suspects first intercepted Sharad's car near Maruti Kunj on August 5 when he was with family.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics