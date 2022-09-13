Gurugram to record spells of rain this week

The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of rain and thunderstorm in the city till Saturday.

IMD officials said that a low-pressure zone presently hovering over central Madhya Pradesh has started rainfall activity which is expected to bring down the daytime temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius. This system which caused rain on early Tuesday morning too, said the meteorological scientists.

Manmohan Singh, director of IMD station at Chandigarh, said that the low-pressure system had formed in the central Bay of Bengal which kept travelling westward from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

“Now it has reached above central Madhya Pradesh and thus this rainfall and thunderstorm activity is taking place. This system would continue to move further west,” he said.

Singh said that the system would touch eastern part of Haryana and then move further ahead.

“This system is affecting the weather in southern Haryana including Gurugram causing fairly widespread rainfall activities. Rest of the state would receive comparatively less rain,” he said.

The director said that upto four degree Celsius decrease in daytime temperature may be observed in case of these rainfall activities.

As per the IMD bulletin released on Tuesday, heavy rain or thunderstorm or lighting could take place on Wednesday as well as Friday in Gurugram and the rest of southern Haryana while thunderstorms or lighting could take place on Thursday and Saturday.

IMD officials said that the maximum and minimum temperature of Gurugram recorded in the last 24 hours on Tuesday was 34.5 degree and 26.4 degree Celsius. There is prediction of cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers predicted for Wednesday.

They said that Gurugram received only 3.8mm of rainfall from September 1 to September 13 which was 93% less than the normal rainfall of 56.9mm bringing it in the large-deficient category. The seasonal rainfall in Gurugram this year starting from June 1 to September 13 was 315mm which was 32% less than normal of 464.5mm and thus bringing it under the deficient-category.

As per Central Pollution Control Board, the average air quality index of Gurugram for the past 24 hours at 4pm on Tuesday was 134 (moderate) while on Monday, it was 115, also in moderate category.