Gurugram: Town planning dept helps NBCC Green View residents to shift out

A team of officials from the district administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) visited the NBCC Green View condominium located in Sector 37D on Tuesday, and helped families shift to alternative accommodation, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “Of 25 apartment owners in the society, 23 have already received the advance rent of six months ( ₹22,000 per month). Around 10 families shifted out on Tuesday and five are in the process of shifting, three families have requested an extension due to health emergencies, and the rest will shift before March 4,” he said.

R S Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that they met the residents on Tuesday and discussed their apprehensions regarding the shifting. “We have addressed their issues and ensured our support. The developer will be asked to pay those owners who want to sell their apartments their money back with interest,” he said.

Yadav said he had directed NBCC -- formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited — to refund all the homebuyers who do not wish to live in the society, with interest, so that they can buy new properties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

G Mohanty, president, Association of Apartment Owners (AOAO), NBCC Green View, said, “We need time to shift out and we are not in a hurry. We are waiting for the buyback amount as we do not want to return to this society which is already unsafe to live,” he said.

Bhath said that there were 70 EWS apartments in the condominium, of which 45 were occupied by the owners and the rest by tenants. “We showed them options in nearby areas and they are satisfied with the new apartments. They have assured us that they will move out within two days,” he said.

On February 16, Yadav directed the residents of NBCC Green View, which was deemed unsafe last year after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, to vacate the condominium by March 1, citing that the residential complex is no longer safe to live in. He also directed the developer of NBCC to provide alternative accommodation to the residents till they carry out the repairs, and bear the cost of transportation, shifting and rentals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON