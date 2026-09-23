Gurugram traffic police issue advisory ahead of MCG repair work at AIT Chowk

Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory announcing a two-and-a-half-hour road restriction at AIT Chowk late Wednesday night to facilitate emergency repair of a leaking Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) water pipeline, with vehicles being diverted via Wazirabad in Haryana.

AIT Chowk in Gurugram will face a two-and-a-half-hour traffic restriction from 11 pm for emergency MCG water pipeline repairs.

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The advisory said commuters travelling towards Sector 54 metro station will face disruptions late Wednesday night, as a section near the AIT Chowk roundabout will be temporarily shut to repair a leaking water pipeline. Vehicles coming from Ghata Power House will be diverted onto the service road via Wazirabad. Commuters can take a U-turn near the CNG pump to rejoin Golf Course Road, the advisory added.

The restriction will remain in effect for two and a half hours, starting from 11 pm on Wednesday till 1.30 am on Thursday.

According to traffic police officers, the diversion is being implemented to facilitate emergency civil repair work undertaken by the MCG on the route connecting the Ghata Power House to the Sector-54 metro station. The leakage was identified along the pipeline near the AIT Chowk roundabout, necessitating excavation and repair operations across the carriageway.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic police officers said personnel will be deployed along the diversion route to guide motorists and prevent snarls, particularly for heavy vehicles and late-night delivery fleets frequenting the corridor. They said the late-night slot was chosen to minimise traffic disruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic police officers said personnel will be deployed along the diversion route to guide motorists and prevent snarls, particularly for heavy vehicles and late-night delivery fleets frequenting the corridor. They said the late-night slot was chosen to minimise traffic disruption. {{/usCountry}}

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Traffic police have requested residents to plan their journey accordingly and advised them to reach out to the traffic numbers for updates or assistance during the closure.