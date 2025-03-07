Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.26 °C, check weather forecast for March 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on March 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on March 7, 2025, is 26.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.26 °C and 31.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.63 °C and 32.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 331.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 8, 2025
|26.81
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|28.44
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|30.75
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|32.30
|Overcast clouds
|March 12, 2025
|32.37
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|33.38
|Broken clouds
|March 14, 2025
|35.69
|Broken clouds
