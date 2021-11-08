Gurugram woman goes to meet friend. She leaves her with 4 friends who rape her

JAIPUR: A 30-year-old woman who travelled to Rajathan last week to meet her female friend in state capital Jaipur was gang-raped by four men known to her host on Sunday and dumped along the road in an unconscious state.

Police said the five accused including the woman’s friend have been arrested.

Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Anil Kumar, said the rape survivor, a resident of Gurugram, told the police that she went to Jaipur on Friday, November 5, to meet her friend, also a divorcee like her, and stayed with her for two days. Her friend suggested that they take a trip to visit Dausa, a district bordering Jaipur to the east. Her four male friends also joined them for the trip on Sunday. On the way, they consumed liquor in the car.

At one point, the rape survivor told the police, her friend made some excuse to get off the car and didn’t return. The four men took her to an isolated place along the Jaipur-Dausa highway and took turns raping her. When she tried to make them stop, they threatened her, even beat her.

They eventually dumped her by the roadside near Vijori village.

Kumar said the woman was spotted lying unconscious around midnight by a bus driver who informed the police. Police took her to a hospital for medical examination.

Kumar said teams were constituted after she gave a statement and the five accused including her female friend were traced and placed under arrest. They will be produced before a judge on Tuesday. Her female friend has been booked for conspiracy.