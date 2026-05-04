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Gurugram: 14 trees felled in Palam Vihar, residents claim

Trees chopped on April 24 and again on Sunday; residents say marked trees removed, trunks left blocking road in green belt.

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Days after four trees were felled on the green belt of a 24-metre road in F Block, Palam Vihar, residents alleged that 10 more trees were chopped down in the area on Sunday. Forest Department officials said two forest offence reports (FORs) have been filed under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, in the matter.

Residents say group returned to cut more trees; authorities confirm offences under PLPA, police complaint still pending. (HT Photo)

According to residents, four trees were cut on April 24, by a group of unidentified people. The same group then returned on Sunday to fell 10 more trees using power tools.

The residents alleged that the trees were cut without permission from authorities and raised concerns over repeated incidents despite earlier complaints. Forest department officials confirmed that no permission had been granted for the felling of these trees.

Forest department officials said an FOR was issued on April 29 and another on May 3. “An FOR has been filed under section 4 of PLPA in this matter,” they said.

Speaking to HT, Arohi Gupta, a resident of F Block, said, “We have complained to the forest department, as these are fully grown trees located in the green belt and also marked by the authorities. Large trunks of trees have been left on the road, which has been blocked. These trees have been standing for the last several years.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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