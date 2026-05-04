Gurugram: 14 trees felled in Palam Vihar, residents claim

Days after four trees were felled on the green belt of a 24-metre road in F Block, Palam Vihar, residents alleged that 10 more trees were chopped down in the area on Sunday. Forest Department officials said two forest offence reports (FORs) have been filed under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, in the matter.

Residents say group returned to cut more trees; authorities confirm offences under PLPA, police complaint still pending. (HT Photo)

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According to residents, four trees were cut on April 24, by a group of unidentified people. The same group then returned on Sunday to fell 10 more trees using power tools.

The residents alleged that the trees were cut without permission from authorities and raised concerns over repeated incidents despite earlier complaints. Forest department officials confirmed that no permission had been granted for the felling of these trees.

Forest department officials said an FOR was issued on April 29 and another on May 3. “An FOR has been filed under section 4 of PLPA in this matter,” they said.

Speaking to HT, Arohi Gupta, a resident of F Block, said, “We have complained to the forest department, as these are fully grown trees located in the green belt and also marked by the authorities. Large trunks of trees have been left on the road, which has been blocked. These trees have been standing for the last several years.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another resident alleged that the tree felling was carried out clandestinely in front of a corner plot in F Block. “On April 24, a group of persons had come and chopped four trees using a petrol-powered saw in the afternoon. [On Sunday], around four persons came in a car and, using a power saw, chopped 10 fully grown trees that were in the right of way of the 24-metre road, said Lajpat Gupta. He has been living in Palam Vihar for 27 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident alleged that the tree felling was carried out clandestinely in front of a corner plot in F Block. “On April 24, a group of persons had come and chopped four trees using a petrol-powered saw in the afternoon. [On Sunday], around four persons came in a car and, using a power saw, chopped 10 fully grown trees that were in the right of way of the 24-metre road, said Lajpat Gupta. He has been living in Palam Vihar for 27 years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “These trees were not located in a private plot but were marked by the authorities and had proper numbers. We have apprised the authorities concerned in this matter,” added Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These trees were not located in a private plot but were marked by the authorities and had proper numbers. We have apprised the authorities concerned in this matter,” added Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said they have also approached the police seeking registration of an FIR against unidentified persons, which is yet to be lodged. According to the complaint, the individuals arrived in a car on both occasions and fled when confronted by residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said they have also approached the police seeking registration of an FIR against unidentified persons, which is yet to be lodged. According to the complaint, the individuals arrived in a car on both occasions and fled when confronted by residents. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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