A three-year-old girl died after a resident of Sector-46 ran over her while reversing their SUV on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. The driver is on the run and has yet to be arrested.

Gurugram: 3-yr-old mowed down by reversing SUV; 5 killed in hit-and-runs

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According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30pm as the victim was playing with other children at an empty plot next to her residence in the service lane, near Ambedkar Chowk, when a vehicle, identified as a Mahindra XEV-9e, backed into her, said police. The driver then fled the scene.

Residents and locals who spotted the accident informed her family. They found her lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, an official said.

On a complaint by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-50 police station on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} With the help of locals, police identified the driver and the vehicle in the accident. However, the suspect is on the run and has yet to be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the help of locals, police identified the driver and the vehicle in the accident. However, the suspect is on the run and has yet to be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy. The victim and her family were from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district. Her father, Santosh Chaudhary, said strict action should be taken against the driver, who fled the spot without helping her. “My wife has been repeatedly fainting since the incident,” he told HT.

5 killed in hit-and-runs

In a separate accident, reported from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, two people died Tuesday evening after a truck rammed into an illegal parked trailer truck near the Pataudi Road underpass, police said.

The incident took place around 5.15pm and the victims were identified as Vishal Kumar (29) and Krish Kumar (27). While Vishal was driving the truck, which was carrying industrial machinery from Sururpur in Faridabad to Kharkhoda in Sonipat, Krish was an employee of the manufacturing firm whose components were being transported.

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They were taken to civil hospital in Sector-10A but were declared dead, they added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the trailer driver fled the spot. “Both vehicles were seized from the spot. The driver has yet to be arrested,” he said.

Vishal was a resident of Faridabad, while Krish belonged to Bihar.

On the truck owner’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of BNS at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday.

In Sector-83, a 29-year-old was killed after a speeding school bus hit his scooter and then ran over him after he fell on the main road connecting to the Delhi-Jaipur expressway around 1.30pm Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Badal Singh

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Police said the empty bus belonged to a private school and was seized. The driver fled the spot.

On a complaint by the victim’s cousin, an FIR was registered under sections of BNS at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday.

In the fourth accident, 31-year-old Lakhan Sisodiya was killed after being hit by a speeding container truck on the KMP Expressway near Farrukhnagar around 4am on Tuesday. Police said Sisodiya was travelling with Arun Kumar in a truck and had stopped by the roadside when another truck rammed into him and the vehicle, killing him on the spot. The driver fled on foot, and an FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station.

Meanwhile, in yet another crash, 37-year-old Anita was killed and her husband, Hariram Chand, 40, critically injured after a pickup truck hit and dragged them on Dhanwapur Road around 8.30pm on Monday. Police said the couple was riding a scooter home to Laxman Vihar Phase-II when the truck hit them. The driver fled from the spot leaving the truck behind. Anita was trapped beneath the vehicle and pulled out by commuters before being taken to Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.