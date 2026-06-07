Gurugram: Armed men hold ex-colonel’s family hostage, flee with 15L loot

At least four unidentified armed suspects allegedly held family members of a retired army colonel hostage and decamped with cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth at least ₹15 lakh from a house in Sector 23 in the early hours of Thursday, police said on Saturday.

Police said the masked suspects made away with cash, gold and diamond jewellery, while CCTV footage captured the face of one accused. (HT)

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The incident took place between 2.09am and 3.15am at the four-storey residence of retired officer CL Jain, 80. An FIR was registered at Palam Vihar police station under sections 309(4) (robbery with restraint but without hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, Jain, his wife Sudha Jain, 75, younger son Aseem Jain, 45, who had recently returned from the USA, and grandson Siddhant Jain, 20, were asleep in two bedrooms on the ground floor. Elder son Vikas Jain, 48, his wife Rakhi Jain, 45, and their 11-year-old daughter were sleeping on the first floor.

Investigators said the suspects, wearing gloves and masks, climbed to the first floor from the balcony of an adjacent house, turned away a CCTV camera covering the rear of the property, and bent iron grill bars on a window after cutting them over several minutes. However, the face of one suspect was captured on camera.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was from this gap that the suspects sneaked inside and opened the bedroom in which my wife and daughter were sleeping. They were armed with knives, screw drivers and several other weapons using which they took the duo hostage,” Vikas Jain told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was from this gap that the suspects sneaked inside and opened the bedroom in which my wife and daughter were sleeping. They were armed with knives, screw drivers and several other weapons using which they took the duo hostage,” Vikas Jain told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that the suspects placed a knife on his daughter’s neck and forced his wife to hand over the jewellery she was wearing. “By threatening her, they forced her to give them all the diamond and gold jewellery which was kept in the almirah,” he said.

Police said Vikas Jain later woke up after hearing a commotion and was also held hostage at knifepoint.

“They repeatedly asked us to tell them where more cash and jewellery were kept. When we somehow convinced them that no more cash or jewellery was available in the house, the suspects discussed among themselves that they seemed to have been provided with wrong information and dropped their plan to go downstairs or target any neighbouring building,” he said.

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The suspects allegedly confined the trio to a corner while searching the first floor and collected around ₹9,000 in cash from wallets belonging to Vikas Jain and his wife. Before fleeing through the same window, they allegedly snatched three mobile phones, which were later recovered from behind the house.

“At least thrice a police patrol vehicle passed in front of our house as its siren could be heard, but the suspects didn’t even flinch,” Vikas Jain said.

The retired officer said police personnel reached within 10 minutes after he called Dial 112 but questioned the effectiveness of patrolling. “What’s the use of patrol when we are not even safe inside our homes? Besides, police entered first, and the dog squad arrived later, which should have been vice versa,” he said.

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said multiple crime branch teams have been formed, and CCTV footage from neighbouring houses is being scanned for clues.