Gurugram: Faridabad police busted a gang of fraudsters by arresting four suspects who allegedly duped people on the pretext of giving dealerships for CNG pumps, police said on Friday. Four held for duping people on pretext of giving CNG dealerships

According to police, the suspects were identified as Abhishek Kumar, Bunty, Kumar and Vivek Thakur alias Vikas — all hailing from Bihar. They were arrested from Patna in Bihar and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police added.

Police recovered ₹3.5 lakh cash, three mobile phones, four sim cards, seven fake identity cards, a laptop and a computer from their possession.

Amit Yashvardhan, deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime), Ballabhgarh, said they had arrested Abhishek Kumar on June 11 and he revealed the details of his associates who were involved in duping people from all over India, including Faridabad.

“We had received a complaint from Vishal Singh, a resident of Ballabhgarh. He had alleged that he was duped of ₹13.62 lakh on the pretext of getting a CNG pump dealership,” DCP Yashvardhan said.

The DCP said Singh had visited a website and filled in a form after which he received a call. “The suspects had created fake websites for investors. They had attached forms on the site and used to ask interested customers to fill in the application form which required their personal details, including their Aadhaar card numbers,” he said.

Police said after getting hold of the mobile numbers and email ids of their victims, the suspects used to send letters and text messages to confirm that they had been shortlisted for the dealerships.

“The suspects used to send confirmation emails to the victims by posing as officials of fuel companies and asked them to submit processing fees. They also used to call the victims and ask them to transfer moneys,” said DCP Yashvardhan.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said Abhishek Kumar was earlier involved in a loan fraud case in Hisar and was arrested. “The suspects were produced before a court on Thursday and were sent to 14-day judicial custody”, he said.

