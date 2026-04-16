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Gurugram: Illegal properties of 3 criminals demolished

Gurugram Police demolished illegal properties on government land, including a dairy farm linked to gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, amid ongoing crime investigations.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:34 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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The Gurugram Police along with officials from department of town and country planning (DTCP) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), demolished illegally constructed immovable properties on government land across the city on Wednesday, officials said.

During the demolition drive on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police said that these properties including a dairy farm, belonging to gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, houses and business establishment were constructed illegally on government land belonging to MCG or Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Investigators said that Kaushal who is currently in jail was running a large dairy farm in Naharpur Rupa in Sector 37. The farm spread across 700 square yards land of HSVP is worth more than 30 crores according to the real estate rates of Gurugram, officials said.

Police said the farm’s earning was being collected by his associates. Overall, 37 criminal cases including or murder and extortion are registered against him at various police stations in Haryana, Delhi and other states.

Officials said that they demolished a two-storeyed house of a drug smuggler Gazepal alias Bhajanlal. The house, built on a 100 square yard MCG land at Fazilpur Jharsa in Badshahpur, was used by his family.

 
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