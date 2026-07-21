Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway misses deadline for sixth time

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday extended the completion deadline for the 46.1-kilometre Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway project to September 30, citing a shortage of bitumen linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and pending work on three structures. This is the sixth time the project’s deadline has been extended since it was originally slated for completion in November 2023.

HAI cited the West Asia conflict-linked bitumen shortage and pending work on three structures for extending the deadline once again. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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NHAI officials said around 84% of the work has been completed, and all major flyovers, vehicular underpasses and culverts are substantially ready. Three flyovers between Wazirpur and Dwarka Expressway are expected to open by the end of this month, while the flyover on Dwarka Expressway will be completed by September 30. “ Around 84% of the work has been completed on the entire project, with major flyovers, underpasses and culverts having been constructed. By the end of this month we will open three flyovers between Wazirpur and the Dwarka Expressway, and the flyover being constructed on the Dwarka Expressway will be completed by September 30. We are confident that the entire project will be delivered by the end of September,” said a senior NHAI official, asking not to be named.

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{{^usCountry}} The official added that NHAI was facing difficulties in procuring bitumen required for road surfacing due to the war in the Gulf and was attempting to source imported bitumen for the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official added that NHAI was facing difficulties in procuring bitumen required for road surfacing due to the war in the Gulf and was attempting to source imported bitumen for the project. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, three structures remain pending, including flyovers at Bawra, Bakipur and Jamalpur, and a railway overbridge (ROB) at Pahari village. “There are only three structures on the project which remain pending. Around 70% of the work on these structures has been done. We have got permission from the railways to cast girders on the ROB, but it depends on when the railways give us a nod to do this work depending on train movement,” the official said.

The highway project was awarded in 2020 and was initially scheduled for completion in 2023. The original scope included 81 culverts, 23 vehicular underpasses, one railway overbridge and two flyovers. Officials said around 10 additional structures were subsequently added, contributing to delays. The earlier deadline was March 2026.

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The highway originates at Sector 84 on Dwarka Expressway and extends to Rewari via Wazirpur village on the Gurugram-Pataudi Road. Once completed, it is expected to ease travel between Gurugram, Pataudi, Rewari and Delhi.