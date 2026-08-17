Gurugram: Two foot overbridges set to be dismantled for metro corridor

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has allowed the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) to dismantle two foot overbridges (FOBs) that fall in the alignment of the Gurugram metro corridor, officials said.

GMDA says GMRL will bear the cost and build two replacement FOBs at locations approved by the authority to maintain pedestrian access. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The two FOBs are near Alpine Public School in Sector 9 and Greenwood Public School in Sector 10 near Basai Pond, along the metro alignment between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Basai Flyover, where a metro station is coming up.

A GMDA official said GMRL will have to dismantle the FOBs at its own cost and construct two replacement FOBs on the same metro corridor at locations approved by GMDA. The dismantled material will be taken over, stored and transported by the metro corporation without any financial implication on the metro authority, the official added.

A GMDA communique dated August 12 said, “In lieu of the existing FOBs proposed to be dismantled, GMRL shall construct and commission 02 new foot overbridges along the same metro corridor at locations approved by GMDA, at its own cost and expense, to ensure uninterrupted pedestrian connectivity and safety.”

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{{^usCountry}} The two FOBs were constructed in 2023 as part of a ₹114-crore project involving road widening between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Dwarka Motorway, a flyover and a railway bridge over the Delhi-Rewari line. They served pedestrians near Alpine School, Basai Pond and Chowk, including residents of Sectors 37C, 37D, 9, 9A and 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two FOBs were constructed in 2023 as part of a ₹114-crore project involving road widening between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Dwarka Motorway, a flyover and a railway bridge over the Delhi-Rewari line. They served pedestrians near Alpine School, Basai Pond and Chowk, including residents of Sectors 37C, 37D, 9, 9A and 10. {{/usCountry}}

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In a June letter, GMRL said the FOBs were “infringing” on the metro corridor alignment and requested their early dismantling.

GMRL is executing the 30 km Gurugram metro project from Millennium City Centre Station to Cyber Hub in a loop. Phase one runs from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, with a separate spur to Dwarka Expressway.

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